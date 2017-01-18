

It's OK to Be Happy

Michael Blann The bride was moments away from walking down the aisle. The room was a hum of excited whispers and the fanning of wedding programs in front of happy faces. I glanced to my right, and the stained-glass windows on the opposite wall caught my eye. The late-afternoon sunlight slanted in perfectly, giving the colorful scenes a glowing aura. As the first notes of Canon in D filled the sanctuary, I looked from window to window. What I saw startled me. In every scene, Jesus wore a melancholy or stern expression. The stained-glass Jesus looked like he regretted his decision to visit earth. In one image, his knuckles rapped against a wooden door. He wore the countenance of a door-to-door vacuum salesman—worn out from a long day of work—rather than someone who loved the people on the inside of the house. Meanwhile, here we were, in his house, gathered in his name. And most of us wore a very different kind of expression—one of delight and pleasure. Just then, the bride began her walk down the aisle escorted by her dad. We all rose to our feet. After they reached the front of the church, the pastor asked us to bow our heads in prayer. But instead of praying to a stern Jesus, the pastor prayed to a joyful one. How do I know? Because the pastor prayed these words: "Just as you gladdened the wedding at Cana in Galilee … bring your joy to this wedding." The words got caught in my heart. Jesus had "gladdened a wedding." Gladdened! He didn't come to critique the food or shame the decorator or stand guard at the door like a bouncer. He gladdened it! Does Jesus Want Us Happy? No one would disagree that Jesus was a holy person. But what if he was also a happy person? I believe he was, and I would assert that he wants the same for us: happiness. Some of you aren't so sure about that. We've been taught: "God cares more about our holiness than our happiness." But Scripture suggests that Jesus actually cares about them both. Happiness is not separate from our holiness but an integral part of it. In fact, these are the words of Jesus: "Be of good cheer" (John 16:33, KJV). That's not a nice suggestion; it's a command. The formidable biblical scholar Matthew Henry said it like this centuries ago: "Those only are happy, truly happy, that are holy, truly holy." We've become suspect of happiness for good reason. At the heart of our distrust is the fact that people look for happiness in the wrong places. As Christians, we view happiness as less durable and trustworthy than its cousin "joy." True: joy and happiness aren't exactly the same. But that doesn't mean they don't go together. Page 1 of 2 Page 1 of 2

