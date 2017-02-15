The Ludicrously Lavish Love of God

Average rating:

Sid Leigh/Unsplash

I am a very goal-oriented person. When there is something I need to accomplish, I often set a timetable and backwards-plan so that each week I complete a task which contributes to the overall goal. (Disgusting, right?)

Sadly, even though I accepted Christ when I was 7 years old, I spent over two decades trying to win God's approval, as if it were a goal I could cross off my list. Evidently, I had heard this message from the conservative church that my family attended during my youth: be as perfect as you can, and God will like—and reward—you more.

As a good Christian kid, I also tried to witness to unbelievers, I went on mission trips, attended church often, helped with children's choir, and had a daily quiet time. I did all of that out of love for Jesus, but also because I feared God and didn't want him to be disappointed in me. Even though I knew God had forgiven me my sins, I felt as if a gray cloud of guilt constantly hung over my head.

The harder I tried to be perfect, the more miserable I became. It took me almost having a nervous breakdown before I internalized the gospel truth that Jesus saves me by his grace—period. How emancipating to realize that I couldn't be good enough for him to love me more, or bad enough for him to love me less!

Gradually, I learned to love Jesus freely and accept his ludicrously lavish love. Instead of being bound to a list of dos and don'ts, I began to serve God out of gratitude for all he accomplished on the cross.

When you and I understand how much God loves us, and the depths to which he went to rescue us, we will desire to make him the priority. We will count everything else as loss, like the apostle Paul did, in order to get closer to the Lover of our Souls.

As he fills us with his gifts, the humility, joy, and peace which crown our lives will attract people to us … and to him.

Dena Dyer is a contributing editor for TheHighCalling.org. This article is adapted with permission from her original article "Are You Trying to Earn God's Love?" at TheHighCalling.org. All rights reserved.