The Tenacious Love of God

The closing section of Romans 8 contains some of the best news you and I will ever hear: Nothing can separate us from God's love. Nothing! This is a solid rock upon which to build our lives. It will keep us steady in tumultuous times. It will reassure us when we are fearful. It will refresh us when we are weary. Paul recognizes that we may be tempted to think God no longer loves us when we face difficult times. In verse 35 he asks, "Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death?" But the answer is "No." Though we suffer in this life (and Romans 8 has already dealt honestly with this fact) that does not mean God doesn't love us. How can we be certain of God's love for us when we're tempted to doubt it? The last phrase of Romans 8 provides the answer. God's love "is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord" (v. 39). As we learned earlier in Romans, "God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners" (Rom. 5:8). If ever we worry that God doesn't love us, we return to the cross. There we see the love of God poured out, a love not just for humankind in general, but for us in particular. With assurance of God's love for us, we are empowered to live boldly, sharing that love with others. We're inspired to take risks for the sake of God's kingdom, knowing that whether we succeed or fail, God's love for us is the constant of our lives. Mark Roberts is the Executive Director of the Max De Pree Center for Leadership at Fuller Seminary. He writes digital daily devotions at Life for Leaders. This article is adapted with permission from his original article "Nothing Can Separate Us from God's Love" at TheHighCalling.org. All rights reserved. Unless otherwise noted, Scriptures quoted are taken from the New Living Translation.

