Top 10 Devotional Topics for Men's Groups

Men of Integrity has featured devotional readings that would not only help you with your day-to-day struggles but also give you "tools" for drawing closer to Christ. And while we have plenty of great devotional topics for you, there were 10 that drew the greatest attention and garnered the largest readership.

1

Six Ways to Love Your Wife

by Jay Payleitner

This week gives you practical tips for demonstrating that you really care deeply for the woman God has called you to love and cherish.

2

Let Your Heart Break for a Hurting World

by Jeff Goins

By drawing from his own experiences, the author helps you see the importance of reaching out to the less fortunate and also demonstrates how your life can be forever changed by doing so.

3

Redefining the "Good Life"

by Trip Lee

Christian rapper Trip Lee challenges you to wrestle with your definition of success and "to rethink our culture's ideas about 'success' and shape our goals around [God's]."

4

Hope and Healing from Sexual Brokenness

by T. C. Ryan

As a recovering sex addict, the author offers honest insights and hope-filled help for all who struggle with sexual purity.

5

Jesus Loves You … Really

by David Jeremiah

These readings help you better understand how God's love impacts the way you live and love others.

6

Embracing God's Will for Your Life

by Daniel Kolenda

Focusing largely on the development of strong Christian character, the author offers simple but not simplistic insights about God's greatest and best desires for you.

7

What Happened the Day Before Easter?

by John Ortberg

Pastor-author John Ortberg takes you on a "journey" back to the day before Jesus rose from the dead—and gives you a better understanding of your own Saturday-before-Easter experiences.

8

Escape the Trap of Temptation

by Todd D. Hunter

These readings show you how to win—and keep winning—the battle over those things that tempt you the most.

9

Your Wife: Lover, Helper, Companion

by Timothy Z. Witmer

With insights drawn primarily from the first couple of chapters of Genesis, this week gives you principles for building a better marriage.

10

When Life Gets Too Tough to Handle

by Perry Noble

Contrary to the popular Christian myth, God does sometimes give you more than you can handle—and the author explains why this can be a good thing.

This top 10 list is based on the highest page views by readers for Mondays and Tuesdays—our peak reading days.

