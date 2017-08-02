Joel Hunter Is Done Pastoring His Orlando Megachurch

Joel Hunter, the tech-savvy megachurch pastor who spoke out on the national stage as an evangelical adviser to President Barack Obama, is leaving Northland Church with a big spot to fill.

“There is no one like Pastor Joel,” the Orlando-area church wrote in a statement announcing Hunter’s plans to step down after 32 years as its senior pastor. He broke the news to staff on Wednesday, after returning from an annual sabbatical.

Under his leadership, Northland grew from a couple hundred to 20,000 weekly attendees at three locations, and Hunter became an innovative leader among the early wave of pastors building multisite congregations with streaming services.

Elders at his nondenominational congregation have not yet identified a specific time or plan for his transition following the announcement, which indicated that Hunter will not fully retire from ministry.

“Pastor Joel made it clear to us that he is not finished serving God and this community,” said Northland’s lead pastor, Vernon Rainwater. “However, he has completed his pastoral call.”

Hunter famously served as a moderate evangelical on Obama’s spiritual cabinet, having resigned from the Christian Coalition a couple years earlier.

“Politics is one venue in which the Lord can work, but his plan A has always been the local congregation,” Hunter said in a 2009 CT profile. “My calling is to be part of that frontline ministry.”

In Orlando, Hunter belonged to the group of pastors seeking dialogue and racial reconciliation in the wake of the Trayvon Martin shooting in 2013. He told CT that their partnerships ultimately “built a much closer relationship between many of the African-American pastors and Anglo pastors” in the area.

When national tragedy struck the Orlando area again in 2016 with the Pulse Nightclub attack, his church joined in the citywide response. “I was brokenhearted, not because I had so many relationships in the LGBTQ community, but because I had so few,” he wrote in a reflection earlier this year. “Was I complicit in the divisions that led to this destruction? Could anything I said, or preached, have led to this kind disrespect or prejudice or ostracism for that community?”

Back in 2008 and 2009, Hunter prayed at the Democratic National Convention and on Obama’s inauguration day, hopeful about evangelicals’ place in America’s political future.

“There is great potential for the church to be part of the solution to the problems in our culture and the problems in our world,” he told CT in a 2008 interview, “if we can build coalitions that help enhance the common good that also enhances the Christian social agenda.”

