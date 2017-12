1

232

12/29/2017

The so-called “dismal science” is a powerful tool for wealth creation, but also for healing broken communities.

The academy has lost its pluralism. Here’s how the church can help find it.

It’s easy to ignore the painful, messy, universal experience of birth that Jesus was referring to.

For women like me, children’s ministry can seem like low-level work for the least experienced.

Some pro-life advocates view Planned Parenthood employees as killers complicit in crimes. Abby Johnson sees them as people worth rescuing.

What to think of the 45,000 denominations that rose from the Reformation.

In a new era of genetics, where’s the line between healing and enhancement?

How we found God’s mercy as we faced deep division we’d never experienced before.

With the whole world watching, spiritual advisers face new challenges.

800 congregations are working to protect undocumented immigrants. A leader with the New Sanctuary Movement says yours should be one of them.

God met me in the clarity of his Word—then came the hard part.

Only a vibrant inner life can sustain the activist’s soul.

Latino congregations are launching their own international partnerships to support ministries and churches in their homelands.

The graphic novelist and MacArthur Grant recipient sees his life as an outsider as a blessing.

How the church can play a key role in better stewardship of antibacterial medicine and avert a global health crisis.

The case for Christians investing in the profession only 1 in 5 Americans trust.

Why congregational worship is a feast we prepare all week long.

Syria and Lebanon celebrate the historic ordination of a pair of faithful clergy.

Welcoming the stranger carries real risks. But hospitality is a New Testament expectation.

We’re not surprised when people fail us. But should we be?

A Los Angeles church seeks the good of its neighborhood by confronting crime and environmental distress.

On Christian campuses, unofficial flexibility is more common than extra benefits for new parents.

Why addiction ministry can include fellowship, the gospel and Narcan.

Pastor Todd Wilson wants to recover the deeper theological and moral meaning of being made male and female.

I was plunged into a world all-too familiar with trauma and death. Thank God.

Why changing hearts is hard and how Christ overcomes that.

The female pastors bringing hope to Middle East churches, talking about race with your kids, and how immigrants are reshaping American missions,

