Pew updates its comprehensive survey of what US Muslims believe and do, and how their neighbors feel about them.

As much of American society undergoes a secular shift, most Muslims and Christians continue to attend worship, adhere to tenets of their traditions, and proudly identify with their faiths.

But despite this shared sense of religious devotion, as detailed in a new Pew Research Center report on what US Muslims believe and practice, survey data also show a huge gap in their perceptions of each other.

While Americans overall have warmed up to Muslims (but not evangelicals) in recent years, white evangelicals express more concerns about Muslims in America than any other religious group. Two-thirds of white evangelicals believe Islam is not part of mainstream American society, Pew found. Two-thirds also believe that Islam encourages violence more than other faiths, while half believe there is a “great deal” or “fair amount” of extremism among US Muslims.

Also, 72 percent of white evangelicals—compared to 44 percent of Americans overall—see a natural conflict between Islam and democracy. And 30 percent of Muslims themselves agree that the two are in conflict.

A small minority of Americans (6%) and Muslims (5%) attribute the tension to the belief that America is a Christian nation.

As CT reported in March, missions experts worry that evangelicals’ views of Muslims are sabotaging a long-dreamed-of moment. Previous research by Pew found that only 35 percent of white evangelicals say they have a personal connection to a Muslim, compared to about 40 percent of mainline Protestants and Catholics, 50 percent of unaffiliated Americans, and 73 percent of Jews.

“This is the best chance we’ve had in human history to share the love of Christ with Muslims,” said David Cashin, intercultural studies professor at Columbia International University and an expert in Muslim-Christian relations. “Because of these attitudes, we could miss the opportunity.”

A majority of Muslims in the Pew report believe that the rest of America does not see them as part of mainstream society (62%) and indicated they were worried about President Donald Trump (68%), whose immigration policy has targeted people from certain Muslim-majority countries. In surveys, evangelicals have largely approved of Trump’s approach, though many prominent evangelical leaders have spoken out against it.

About half of Muslims say they have experienced discrimination over the past year, Pew reports. More than twice as many Americans say Muslims face a lot of discrimination (75%) in the US than believe evangelicals do (29%).

On paper, American Muslims and American Christians have similar levels of religious commitment. Pew reports:

On average, the two groups show roughly equal levels of religious commitment. About two-thirds of US Muslims (65%), for instance, say religion is very important in their lives, as do 68% of Christians, according to Pew Research Center’s 2014 Religious Landscape Study. And 43% of Muslim Americans say they attend a mosque on a weekly basis, on par with the 45% of US Christians who have described themselves as weekly churchgoers in recent surveys.

About 85 percent of Christians and Muslims say belief in God is essential to what their faith means to them, reports Pew. Meanwhile, its latest survey found that only 6 in 10 US Muslims say that following the Qur‘an is essential to their faith, and only 5 in 10 say that eating halal food is essential.

Michael Urton, associate director of the Coalition of Ministries to Muslims in North America (COMMA Network), said he has seen meaningful relationships built on that common ground between evangelicals and the Muslim families in the Chicago suburbs where he lives.

“They are so used to dealing with a secular mentality that it’s refreshing” for them to be around others who also take their faith seriously, he said.

Conversion and interfaith marriage among the US Muslim population has remained relatively stable over the past several years. 1 in 5 Muslims in America is a convert, and half who joined the faith came from a Protestant background, according to Pew.

A vast majority of Muslims are married to a spouse of the same faith (87%), while 9 percent have a Christian spouse.

Earlier this year, CT covered new demographic projections showing that Muslim births will outpace Christian births globally by 2035.