President makes his nomination much faster than President Obama.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback

Today the White House announced that Governor Sam Brownback of Kansas will be nominated as America’s next ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

“Religious freedom is the first freedom. The choice of what you do with your own soul,” he tweeted. “I am honored to serve such an important cause.”

If confirmed, Brownback would follow in the footsteps of previous ambassadors-at-large David Saperstein and Suzan Johnson Cook in the State Department post.

Brownback has governed Kansas since 2011, after representing the Sunflower State in the US Senate (1996-2011) and US House of Representatives (1995-1996). He cosponsored 1998’s International Religious Freedom Act, which was significantly expanded by President Barack Obama last December.

A convert from Methodism to Roman Catholicism, Brownback served as a Catholic advisor to the Trump campaign.

“He is a man of convicted compassion and courteous candor who—as a function of his own deeply held Christian beliefs—will work tirelessly for people of all faiths and none,” said Chris Seiple, president emeritus at the Institute for Global Engagement.

Seiple told CT he has known Brownback for almost 20 years and that the country needs his nuanced and sophisticated approach to complex international issues more than ever.

“As America and the global community tackles the rising restrictions on religious freedom worldwide, while working to ensure that religious minorities remain in such places as the Middle East, particularly the Nineveh Plain, we will need the imagination and inspiration of Sam Brownback,” he said. “Our prayers are with him.”

Russell Moore also praised Brownback as “an outstanding choice.”

“This ambassadorship is a key piece in our nation’s responsibility to act on behalf of the persecuted around the world, one that requires a seasoned, respected leader who brings conviction and gravity to the work of this crucial post,” said the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. “Governor Brownback is exactly this kind of leader.”

During his time in the Senate, the Republican politician chaired foreign relations subcommitees focused on South Asia and the Middle East. He developed a reputation for defending the poor and advocating for foreign aid to address humanitarian crises, including the Darfur genocide, the AIDS outbreak in Africa, and religious persecution overseas.

The Office of International Religious Freedom, according to its website, carries out its mission by issuing reports on persecution, meeting with foreign government officials, partnering with NGOs, and reaching out to religious communities in the US.

“He has my prayers and pledge of full cooperation, and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead,” Moore continued. “I urge the Senate to confirm Governor Brownback without delay.”

If confirmed, Brownback would leave Kansas at a low point in his career, having watched his trickle-down tax cut plan fail to improve the state’s economy, the Associate Press wrote.

CT previously reported how religious freedom advocates criticized Obama for how long it took him to make his first nomination for the position. However, Johnson Cook proved to be a controversial choice and later resigned, providing a “sense of hope” among advocates at a second chance. Obama’s next nomination of Saperstein—a leading rabbi and the first non-Christian to hold the position—was widely praised.

“President Trump has made this selection in six months, whereas it took his predecessor 27 months to do the same,” said James Dobson, host of My Family Talk and founder of Focus on the Family. “The president has sent a powerful message … that the United States will lead the global effort in defending and preserving every man, woman, and child’s right practice his or her beliefs without fear of intimidation or violence.”

Tom Farr wrote for CT in 2011 why the ambassador is an urgent position for a new president to fill.

“This nomination comes at a crucial time to improve religious freedom worldwide and to give hope to millions persecuted for their beliefs,” said Elijah Brown, executive vice president of The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative.

“There’s no issue in the world I care more about than religious liberty. There is no person in the world that I know cares more about these issues than [Brownback],” said Johnnie Moore, a Trump advisor and CEO of The Kairos Company. “The decision to take someone of his stature—a sitting governor—and put him in a position of this importance is hugely encouraging.”

CT reported in 2013 the retirement of Congress’s longtime top religious freedom advocate, Frank Wolf. CT interviewed Brownback a decade ago, when he was a Republican candidate for president.