Supreme Court to Decide If Christian Businesses Must Serve Gay Weddings

Colorado baker faces fines for refusing cakes for same-sex couples.
Kate Shellnutt
June 26, 2017 11:24 AM
As same-sex marriage became legal in more and more states and then across America, evangelicals and others with religious objections have worried about their obligations to accommodate same-sex couples. After several state-level disputes involving florists, photographers, pizza makers, and bakers, the nation’s highest court will finally rule on the issue.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court announced it will take on the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which involves a Christian baker defending his decision to turn down wedding cake orders for same-sex couples.

The case exemplifies the tension between upholding religious freedom rights and protecting LGBT individuals from discrimination. Americans are evenly split on the issue: about half (49%) say wedding vendors should be required to serve same-sex couples, while nearly as many (48%) say they should be able to refuse on religious grounds, according to the Pew Research Center.

In a similar PRRI poll, majorities of every major religious tradition, including white evangelicals, do not believe small business owners should be allowed to “refuse services to gay and lesbian people.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) represents Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado. The Christian religious freedom group argues that, as a person of faith and as an artist, Phillips has the right to use discretion in the cake projects he works on—particularly when they violate his religious beliefs.

“Jack’s ability to make a living and run his family business shouldn’t be threatened simply because he exercised his artistic freedom. Artists speak through their art, and when Jack creates custom wedding cakes, he is promoting and celebrating the couple’s wedding,” said ADF senior counsel Jeremy Tedesco. “He simply can’t put his artistic talents to use on a custom cake for an event so at odds with his faith convictions.”

Courts in Colorado, Ohio, Oregon, and Kentucky ruled against Christian wedding vendors in the months following the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.

Phillips was found guilty of violating Colorado’s antidiscrimination law for turning down an order to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding reception in 2012. The ruling has been upheld in the state’s court system. The baker attests that other vendors could have accommodated their order. Like others who have turned down same-sex wedding projects, Phillips said he is open to serving gay clients for other occaisions, but cannot provide for their weddings.

HomosexualityMarriageReligious FreedomSame-Sex MarriageSexuality and GenderSupreme Court
