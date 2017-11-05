Shooting at Texas Southern Baptist Church Kills 20 Worshipers

During its 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship service, a Southern Baptist church in rural Texas became America’s latest mass shooting.

Local and national media outlets report at least 20 people dead at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Weekly YouTube videos of the church’s Sunday service show that recent Sundays have drawn about 50 to 75 attendees.

A pastor of a neighboring church told a group of TV reporters that he knows most of the church’s members, and he is confident that the victims are “in the loving arms of Jesus” right now.

“Another church shooting. Lord have mercy,” tweeted Russell Moore of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).

“Violence and evil once again have made an impact at one of our churches,” stated Frank Page, president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee. “Innocent men, women, boys, and girls went to church to worship, pray, and study God’s word, and were met with unspeakable violence.

“Our prayers are for the people of Sutherland Springs and the people of the church,” he continued. “One does not get numb to this kind of egregious violence. God help us all.”

President Donald Trump tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

TV news anchors discussed the fact that the church, located about 40 minutes southeast of San Antonio, posts its services to YouTube, and thus there may be a recording of the shooting that investigators will be able to study.

Last Sunday, a green Harley Davidson was parked in front of the stage as a prop for pastor Frank Pomeroy’s sermon on Proverbs 3, entitled “You Don’t Need Training Wheels. You Need Christ.”

Pomeroy and his wife, who both happened to be traveling out-of-state today, told TV news outlets that their 14-year-old daughter Annabelle was one of the victims.

Facebook users have been posting prayers to the small church’s page. One wrote:

To the martyrs of Southerland Springs:

Remember God is our comfort, God is our patience. God is our refuge.

We fear nothing that man can do to the body, and then have no more they can do, for we are dead, and our lives are hidden with Christ in God.

CT will update this post as more details become available.