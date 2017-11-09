House, Senate Move to Save Adoption Tax Credit

The adoption tax credit that was missing in the House Republican tax reform proposal will show up today in the Senate’s, The Washington Post and New York Times have reported. Senators Ted Cruz and John Hoeven confirmed that the credit would be there.

At the same time, the House Ways and Means Committee will soon vote to add the credit back in.

“The [new] amendment preserves the current law non-refundable credit for qualified adoption expenses,” Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady stated.

Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission president Russell Moore said he was “very thankful.”

“This is not just some other policy but a lifeline to children in need and families trying to welcome them into their homes,” he told CT. “It is in the national interest to see to it the vulnerable children are protected, not exiled in a system. I'm glad to see that interest upheld rather than torpedoed in the Senate's proposal.”

Representative Trent Franks, who co-chairs the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, was also “deeply grateful.”

“The Republican Party has been and always will be the party of life,” he stated. “The adoption tax credit has enormous symbolic, practical, and humanitarian meaning and purpose, and I am deeply grateful that it’s been preserved in the tax plan and for all of those who acted to preserve it.”

“The right-to-life movement has long promoted adoption as an alternative for single mothers facing unexpected pregnancies, offering them a viable alternative to abortion,” stated National Right to Life president Carol Tobias. “Keeping the adoption process easier for families who want to adopt can offer encouragement to those mothers considering adoption as an alternative.”

Born in 1981, the adoption tax credit began as a $1,500 tax deduction applicable only to children with special needs. In 1997, the benefit was changed to a tax credit that would adjust for inflation. Last year, adopting households could receive up to $13,570 as reimbursement for costs such as adoption and attorney fees, court costs, and travel expenses—provided their annual income was $243,540 or less.

Last week, in a sweeping tax reform proposal—which includes lowering taxes, increasing the child tax credit, and introducing a family tax credit—House Republicans cut the adoption tax credit. Today, Senate Republicans answered with their own tax overhaul, which would keep the mortgage interest deduction, eliminate the aiblity to deduct state and local taxes—and keep the adoption tax credit.

The House and Senate bills have to match before they can get sent to the White House for a presidential signature, but in order to pass muster with the slimmer Republican majority in the Senate (52 to 50), it’s likely the final version will look more like the Senate’s plan.

That’s good news for adoption supporters, who were upset by the House proposal.

“We have met hundreds of families who want to adopt, but can’t do so because of the significant costs,” wrote Steven Curtis and Mary Beth Chapman for TheWashington Post. “The average adoption costs between $25,000 and $40,000, and for many families, this is an insurmountable barrier.

“Losing the adoption tax credit, a vital and practical approach to overcoming the financial cost that prohibits many families from adopting, would be catastrophic for thousands of American parents hoping to adopt and the precious children waiting for a family,” continued the couple, who co-founded the adoption advocacy organization Show Hope.

Adoption saves the government “between $65,000 and $127,000 for every child who is adopted rather than placed in long-term foster care,” stated the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.

It was also a top priority for Vice President Mike Pence while he was governor of Indiana. He “got the ball rolling” on the Indiana Adoption Tax Credit, then signed it into practice in 2014. “We’re well on our way in Indiana to becoming the most pro-adoption state in America,” he said last year during a vice presidential debate.

The cut was condemned by nearly everyone, from Focus on the Family president Jim Daly (“We shouldn’t be placing the burden of these tax cuts on orphan children.”) to National Review Institute senior fellow David French (“The credit is one of the government’s most important pro-life policies.”) to Republican Senator Ben Sasse (“Being pro-life means being pro-adoption.”) It even united pro-life and gay-rights advocates.

Defending the cut was budget architect Brady, a House Republican who has himself adopted two sons.

“This credit is not working,” he toldThe Washington Post, saying that those who don’t pay enough in taxes or don’t itemize can’t claim the credit.

On the other hand, raising the child tax credit to $1,600 per year, along with cutting taxes, would give “families more in their paychecks, especially the middle-class families that are crucial for adoption,” he said.

A Democratic attempt to restore the adoption credit was defeated on Tuesday.

The House tax reform plan was only out five days before Brady said the adoption tax credit might be added back in.

“For me as a pro-life dad and my wife as a pro-life mom, we understand.”