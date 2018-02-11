Last year, Trump ranked between Facebook and hope.

What to Give Up for Lent 2018? Consider Twitter’s Top 100 Ideas

Once again, you can follow in real time what Twitter users say they are giving up for Lent, which this year begins Wednesday, February 14.

Last year, food items were three times as popular to abstain from as technology items or personal habits, according to 73,334 tweets analyzed by OpenBible.info’s Stephen Smith during the week of Ash Wednesday 2017. Alcohol ranked No. 1 for the first time since his project began in 2009.

The creator of the Twitter Lent Tracker was most curious how high Donald Trump would rank last year among perennial favorites such as social networking, alcohol, and chocolate. The President ended up finishing No. 22 in 2017, up from No. 82 in 2016.

Meanwhile, LifeWay Research offered a chance to compare Twitter’s serious vs. sarcastic sharers last year via its study on what Americans who observe the Lenten season before Easter say they actually give up.

Of note: 3 in 10 Americans with evangelical beliefs (28%) say they observe Lent; of these, 42 percent typically fast from a favorite food or beverage while 71 percent typically attend church services.

Catholics remain the most likely to observe Lent (61%), with 2 out of 3 fasting from a favorite food or beverage (64%).

Overall, 1 in 4 Americans observes Lent (24%), according to LifeWay. Most American observers fast from a favorite food or beverage (57%) vs. a bad habit (35%) or a favorite activity (23%).

Hispanics were the most likely ethnic group to observe Lent (36%), and were more likely than whites to abstain from a favorite activity (34% vs. 17%) or a bad habit (50% vs. 30%).

In 2014, Barna Group found that 17 percent of US adults planned to fast during Lent, including 63 percent of practicing Catholics and 16 percent of practicing Protestants. Most were giving up a food item, including chocolate (30%), meat (28%), soda (26%), or alcohol (24%).

Twitter’s top five Lenten choices have proven consistently popular since Smith began tracking Lent in 2009. Here is how the top 5 ideas of 2017 have trended:

Smith charts different trends over time, such as this attempt to track the “seven deadly sins”:

For comparison, here are the top 100 ideas of 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014, as well as a word cloud of last year’s top ideas:

CT regularly reports on Lent, including three views on why bother celebrating Lent, the best books to read for Lent, Lent in Narnia, and the argument for lengthening Lent. CT editor-in-chief Mark Galli offered his thoughts on “giving up self discipline” for Lent.

Below is Smith’s running tally of the top 100 most-mentioned Lenten sacrifices (both serious and cynical) in 2018. (This list will eventually cover all tweets from February 11–16 that mention giving up something for Lent and, except as noted, excludes retweets.)

Top 100 Things (1,191 tweets, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11)

Rank What Number of Tweets 1. social networking 88 2. alcohol 76 3. twitter 58 4. chocolate 46 5. meat 35 6. negativity 26 7. soda 17 8. snapchat 16 9. fast food 15 10. bread 14 11. swearing 14 12. men 13 13. sweets 12 14. school 12 15. sex 12 16. coffee 12 17. sugar 10 18. boys 9 19. smoking 9 20. facebook 9 21. lent 7 22. chips 6 23. candy 6 24. marijuana 6 25. you 5 26. giving up things 5 27. dairy 5 28. red meat 5 29. dating 4 30. french fries 4 31. starbucks 4 32. beer 4 33. cheese 4 34. instagram 4 35. rice 4 36. potatoes 3 37. carbs 3 38. takeout 3 39. boba 3 40. liquor 3 41. lint 3 42. life 3 43. booze 3 44. junk food 3 45. relationships 3 46. my phone 3 47. desserts 3 48. religion 3 49. tacos 3 50. church 3 51. mcdonalds 3 52. wine 3 53. porn 2 54. love 2 55. internet 2 56. makeup 2 57. eating out 2 58. fizzy drinks 2 59. sleep 2 60. complaining 2 61. depression 2 62. my job 2 63. food 2 64. winter 2 65. celibacy 2 66. pizza 2 67. road rage 2 68. being single 2 69. brexit 2 70. netflix 2 71. juice 2 72. tumblr 2 73. stress 2 74. me 2 75. drpepper 2 76. lying 2 77. work 2 78. pasta 2 79. god 2 80. people 2 81. water 2 82. college 2 83. virginity 2 84. catholicism 2 85. self doubt 2 86. hope 2 87. him 2 88. snow 2 89. sin 1 90. shopping 1 91. fried food 1 92. having a job 1 93. flowers 1 94. going out 1 95. chicken nuggets 1 96. mountain dew 1 97. online shopping 1 98. cold drinks 1 99. music 1 100. youtube 1

Top Categories

Rank Category Number of Tweets 1. food 259 2. technology 185 3. smoking/drugs/alcohol 107 4. habits 75 5. relationship 49 6. irony 23 7. school/work 21 8. sex 20 9. religion 17