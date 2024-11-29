Lowest Price of the Year

The Song of Mary Still Echoes Today

Rich Perez

How the Magnificat speaks to God’s care for the lowly.

Illustration by Sandra Rilova

Read Luke 1:46-55

THE CHRISTMAS STORY is full of surprising celebration, even in the midst of challenging circumstances. Spending time with Mary’s Magnificat brings a unique event to mind: Imagine a small team from Nicaragua reaching the Little League World Series, only for most parents to be unable to attend due to immigration hurdles. Yet, across six states, the Nicaraguan American community rallied, traveling to the games and offering a chorus of support in place of absent parents. This heartwarming display of solidarity that occurred in the summer of 2022 captures for me the essence of Mary’s response to God’s invitation in Luke 1.

Advent, a season of anticipation for Jesus’ arrival, also compels us to examine the backdrop: a world of darkness, poverty, and desperation. Mary and Joseph find themselves on the run, seeking refuge for the birth of their child. Yet, amid the shadows, light arrives and beckons us to embrace its warmth. 

The core message? God’s promises often blossom in the most improbable circumstances. Luke 1 paints a vivid picture: The angel Gabriel announces Mary’s pregnancy, and instead of succumbing to fear, Mary bursts into song. Her song isn’t a plea, but a declaration of faith, a melody brimming with comfort for us. 

Mary’s song, particularly verse 48, reveals the cornerstone of her faith: “He has been mindful of the humble state of his servant.” The phrase “humble state” signifies poverty, insignificance, and captivity. Mary recognizes her reality as a marginalized woman in a society that often disregarded women and ostracized the poor. 

This scene plays out in the marginalized communities today—immigrants, people of color, those struggling on the fringes. Yet, Mary’s song transcends circumstance. It whispers hope, reminding us that God isn’t a distant god, but one who sees us right where we are. 

Mary’s song echoes another unlikely heroine–Hannah, an elderly, barren woman ostracized for her childlessness. Yet, God remembered her (1 Sam. 1:19). Hannah’s song, defying the social norms of her time, finds a new voice in Mary. This connection isn’t accidental. Luke draws the connection between these remarkable women, reminding us that God’s favor often rests on those deemed insignificant. 

Think of unlikely mothers throughout history—Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel—who birthed pivotal figures in God’s plan. God chooses the seemingly barren, the overlooked, to showcase his power. His promises flourish in the soil of impossibility. 

Mary concludes her Magnificat with a powerful declaration: “He has helped his servant Israel, remembering his mercy to Abraham and his descendants forever” (Luke 1:54–55, CSB). This is a testament to God’s unwavering faithfulness. He keeps his promises, fulfilling the prophecy whispered in Genesis 3:15 and the covenant established with Abraham in Genesis 12:3. 

The celebration of Jesus’ birth isn’t just about God’s faithfulness, it’s about the fulfillment of our deepest yearning—a Savior who redeems us. 

Mary’s encounter with God compels us to action. True gospel enjoyment means solidarity with the margins from which it came. Jesus didn’t just offer salvation; he walked with the ostracized, the hurting. 

In moments of doubt, confusion, or despair, the most potent act of faith is to stand with someone else, witnessing the birth of their promise. Just as Mary journeyed to support Elizabeth, we are called to create a community of support, a chorus of encouragement for those on their own difficult journeys. May we, like Mary, find solace in God’s presence. May we seek him in the faces of loved ones and strangers alike. May our hearts burn with the warmth of his love, a beacon of hope in a world yearning for light. 

Rich Perez served as a pastor and public speaker for 20 years. Today, he is a filmmaker, crafting narratives for brands and organizations.

This article is part of A Time for Wonder, a 4-week devotional to help individuals, small groups, and families journey through the 2024 Advent season. Learn more about this special issue that can be used Advent, or any time of year at http://orderct.com/advent.

