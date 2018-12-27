Advance biblical & journalistic truth. Support CT with your 2018 gift. Give Now »
CT’s Top 15 Articles for Pastors in 2018

Eugene Cho explains why he stepped down from Quest Church, ministers reflect on Eugene Peterson’s influence, and Noe Garcia reveals the challenges of hosting John McCain’s memorial service.
We hope all of Christianity Today’s content is valuable for those in vocational ministry, but we also publish articles specifically for pastors. Here are our top 15 most-read articles from our Pastors section, ranked in reverse order.

December 27, 2018
