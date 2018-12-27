CT’s Top 15 Articles for Pastors in 2018

We hope all of Christianity Today’s content is valuable for those in vocational ministry, but we also publish articles specifically for pastors. Here are our top 15 most-read articles from our Pastors section, ranked in reverse order.
- The 4 Great Challenges of Christian CounselingPastors must prepare to bear these burdens as they meet with parishioners.
- Hosting John McCain's Memorial ServicePastor Noe Garcia shares his priorities for the late senator's funeral.
- I Discipled a MurdererWhen people don't change, are our efforts in vain?
- The Ministry of AbsenceWhy Henri Nouwen warned pastors about becoming "too available."
- What Christians in the US Can Learn from Immigrant PastorsFor those who met Christ elsewhere, Americanized Christianity can look a bit strange.
- The Loneliness of the Pastor-TheologianHow to find encouragement in this unique vision and calling.
- Lord, Deliver Us from Passive-Aggressive ConflictsEvery church has elephants in the narthex. Here are four ways to root them out.
- Give People Dignity the World Has Taken AwayWhat an alcoholic pastor taught me about administering the presence of God.
- 4 Myths about Responding to Spousal AbuseDespite our good intentions, these misconceptions can turn a bad situation worse.
- The Pastor’s Pay in 2019 and BeyondEmerging trends for how the ministers of today and tomorrow will be compensated.
- When Church Gets Sidelined by Youth SportsPastors need a game plan for discipling over-committed families.
- 7 Ideas for Improving Bible Engagement in Your ChurchHow to encourage a deeper experience of Scripture.
- Ministry Lessons from the Life of Eugene Peterson9 church leaders share what they learned through his books, letters, and friendship.
- The Enneagram for Pastors9 different ways pastors look at the world, and what it might mean for your ministry.
- Eugene Cho: Why I Am Stepping Down as Pastor of Quest Church“I don’t feel burned out, but I am realizing my limitations.”