Gleanings: June 2018

Chicago-area clergy have the backing of thousands of pastors across America as they appeal a 2017 district court ruling that tax exemptions for ministerial housing stipends are unconstitutional. In late April, the clergy, represented by a legal team from Becket, filed an opening brief defending the benefit, which saves US pastors $800 million a year according to Congress. The Alliance Defending Freedom rallied 8,900 pastors in support. They will fight the lawsuit—filed by the Freedom from Religion Foundation, an atheist legal group—in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals later this year.

Some of the country’s most well-known Christian leaders paid tribute to the investment and inspiration of the late Bob Buford, founder of Leadership Network and the Halftime Institute. A businessman-turned-ministry innovator and friend of management guru Peter Drucker, Buford worked behind the scenes to support leaders like Rick Warren, Tim Keller, Matt Chandler, and dozens of others. Drucker’s adage about growing fruit on other people’s trees “sums up Bob’s life strategy,” Warren told CT. Buford, credited with making America’s megachurch pastors and large ministries more effective, died in April at age 78.

In April, China banned online Bible sales, with listings pulled from its major online marketplaces and local Amazon affiliate following government plans to retranslate the text to enhance “Chinese-style Christianity and theology.” The Communist country has always regulated the distribution of the Bible, which cannot be ...

1