Giving Sabbath a Rest

Thank You for Partnering With CT! »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »
Ruth Rutherford
Melissa Hammock
Matthew Murdock
Don Baad
John Arnold
Judi Bohall
Benjamin Schott
Edward Gilbreath
William Watson
Noraida Diaz
Douglas Moore
Norma Melgren
Werner Jacobsen
John Gilliam
Eleanore McCarron
Kay Leuang
David McKenna
Jarrett Richardson
Helena Stretton
Cory Whitehead
Gail Obenour
František Haas
EJ Nusbaum
Ronald Yauchzee
Steve Aeschbacher
David Preston
Geri Beckman
Gary Chapman
Glen Jason Anderson
Jeanne Evers
Carol Rohane
David Ortega
Thomas and Rebecca Custer
Valerie Diddams
Richard Spencer
William Schey
Michael Lavery
Warren Muller
Ed McCaig
Carol Norstadt
Kenneth Harper
Heather Wilson
John Jacobsen
Jeremiah Supple
Bob Ewing
Lori Lightfoot
Sustainable Medical Missions
Jean Buelter
Peter Lam
Jody Guerrera
James Snavely
Sheri Gordon
Jake and Deona Walsh
Robert Bevilacqua
Dem Ward
Mark Powers
Charles Christner
Daniel Omowole
Jerry Pattengale
Barbara Winters
Kim Cook
Byron Carden
Brian Norwood
James Arnold
Walter Hofer
Betty Fung
Ken and Dana Engstrom
Fred Provencher
John Lunsford
Rachel McMahan
LeRoy Kroll
Dennis Orthner
Karen Grunst
Jesus Ministries International
Peter Sommer
Jeremy Wells
Susanna Perry-Ettel
Beverly Guy
Joel Gordon
William Armerding
John Finley
Amy Soden
Donald DeGraaf
Stephanie Ziebarth
Ron Zoutendam
Tom Layton
Steve Mountjoy
Carol Hess
Brenda De Leon
E and G Swanson
Debbie Hewitt
H. Collin Messer
Duane Lehman
Joseph Yu
John Gordon
Ralph Gustafson
Madelle Friess
Ronald Reuse
Byron and Kristin List
John Bryan
Bruce Wallin
Lisa Barrow
Joseph Crawford
Jonathan Lee
Maechi Chue
Ruth Ann Leaf
Rebecca Florence Miller
Keith and Sarah Hill
Kay Lawrence
Kathleen Orourke
Laurie Schlaepfer
Lorelee Benz
Melissa Eddy
Timothy and Shirley Dubeau
Susanne Renberg
Gary and Peggy Nielsen
Richard Kawano
Elizabeth Rambo
Dale Harnett
Cynthia Crawford
Trevor Lee
Kathleen McAlary
Bubba McCants
Stuart Young
John Sommerville
Dan'l Markham
Martin DeJong
Myron Colber
Jane Tang
Marlene Sanderson
Jeff Miller
Glen Buter
Allen McArthur
Gary Coulter
Douglas Varner
Tom Bowers
Paul Meyer
Richard Golio
Molly Craft
Karl Lachler
Lisa Treleaven
Anne Woodiwiss
Dan Kelly
F.A. Moore-Corpier
Immanuel Church Nashville
Cindy Walker
Mark Snyder
Steven Baker
Allan Poole
Victor Folkert
Christine Fantuzzo
Timothy Beck
Alice Redmond
Jerome Prairie Bible Church
Barry and Cathy Phelps
Bethany Conway
Caroline Spencer
James McAulay
Haniel Hernandez
Kenneth Nelson
Donald Barnes
Anonymous
Keith Gardner
Helen Stumbo
Martin Bing
Jan Elmendorf
Joseph Phipps
E G Swanson
Jeffery James
Susan Hinesly
Allan MacAskill
Diana Prange
Michelle Van Loon
Eunice Baluyot
Gary Holt
Scot and Meagan Gillan
Leanne Snavely
Stan and Vicky Dobbs
John Boyd
Kirk Farney
Skip McKinstry
Catherine Eldridge
Marcos Simas
Nancy Weber
Melissa Cuppett
David Swearingen
Linda Carroll
John Faris
David and Marilyn Henne
Wanda Davies
Rachel Wassink
Carol Thompson
Joy Carlson
Jacob Dodson
Yvonne Thigpen
Maika Vuki
Gary Tyra
Teri Brozak
Amy Givler
Jen Whittenberg
Byron Kristin List
Alan Dupuis
Mike Moyer
John Webb
Sheri Lozano
James Smith
Home > 2018 > October (Web-only)

Trending

Christian Living

Giving Sabbath a Rest

How God's grace turned my strict views upside down.
Giving Sabbath a Rest
Image: Annie Spratt / Unsplash

I grew up in a Sabbatarian religion where we practiced Sabbath observance as a matter of law. My religious community was conscious of the minute that the sun set on a Friday evening. We made sure that moment didn’t catch us still at work or at the grocery store. It was expected that we would make every effort to ensure we were adequately prepared to rest from physical labors. Our homes and cars were cleaned, errands were run, and food was prepared. Some ironed their dress clothes for church the next day. As a child, I remember getting Vaseline and a paper towel and shining my black patent leather church shoes. When the sun set, we “welcomed in the Sabbath” with worship—songs, Scripture, and prayer—marking the beginning of a sacred 24 hours.

We were constantly reminded of John 14:15: “If you love Me, keep My commandments.”(NKJV) We interpreted this to mean, “If you love God, keep the Ten Commandments.” Keeping the Sabbath was the fourth commandment; therefore, if you weren’t giving it your best shot, then you were showing God, yourself, and your community how little you loved him. This mindset was not rest. In fact, Sabbath was taxing on the conscience.

My upbringing, in short, taught me how to work for my salvation. I knew what it felt like, in my soul, to wonder if I would measure up and make it to heaven. Was I trying hard enough? Could I try harder? Was I confessing sin so it would be forgiven? Was I sincerely striving to please God? I believed my eternal life depended on the answers to these questions.

Wrestling with Rest

I was convinced that the particular way I kept Sabbath was required to earn God’s favor. But in my late 20s, God began to show me that his love, care, and design for my life had nothing to do with my efforts to keep the law. I started believing in grace and started letting go of an earn-your-keep relationship with God.

But Sabbath, for me, was still a hindrance to fully trusting Jesus only for my salvation. It had also become a source of pride. Ignoring the admonition in Colossians 2, I judged others’ faithfulness and right standing before God based on their Sabbath practices.

“What if I tell you to let go of the very thing that you think you have to hold? Will you trust me?” These words from gospel artist Donnie McClurkin’s song “I’ll Trust You, Lord” rang in my ear. To begin to trust God fully, I had to let go of my spiritual safety net. The law had led me to Christ, and now I needed to live by the Spirit.

And that’s when I experienced rest. This rest had nothing to do with a day or a break from my regular routine.

As I transitioned away from Sabbatarian theology, I was no longer convinced that Christians are bound to set aside a day of rest. Yet I didn’t have to look far to find a book, article, or sermon trying to persuade me that the cure for an anxious heart was a Sabbath escape from work, chores, and technology. According to a 2016 poll, 62 percent of Americans still “agree that it’s important for society to have one day a week set aside for spiritual rest.”

But it didn’t make sense to me that one could keep the law without being legalistic. And I was doubtful that a more wishy-washy version of law-keeping was for me. Sometimes addicts need to go cold turkey.

Sabbath as Shadow

There are four major views on Sabbath. Three of those views see Sabbath as a function of time by ascribing biblical meaning to Saturday or Sunday or simply emphasizing the principle of resting from work on a weekly basis. The other perspective views the Sabbath command as fulfilled in Christ.

When we view the Old Testament through the lens of the New Testament, over and over we see how sacrifices, feasts, rituals, and even people like Moses pointed forward to Jesus. For example, the Israelites had real physical miraculous manna from heaven that they depended on for survival. Generations later, as the story was passed down, those hearing Jesus describe himself as the “true bread from heaven” and “the bread of life” understood the reference. The Word became flesh.

The Sabbath is no exception to this pattern.

"Jesus came to flesh out the full meaning of this law," says Craig Blomberg, distinguished professor of New Testament at Denver Seminary. “What jumps out at me more than anything else in [Matthew] chapter 11 is that he is the one who provides the rest. He provides it not because we do something different on a certain day of the week. He provides it as we turn to him, 24/7.”

The idea of Sabbath-like rest through faith in Jesus, described in Hebrews 3 and 4, and the rest in Jesus that the Old Testament Sabbath foreshadowed, mentioned in Colossians 2, resonates with me. For more than 30 years, my week was bookended by “the Sabbath.” Observance was one of my religious community’s non-negotiables. Because shopping, work, studying, sporting events (and more!) were off-limits, I had been acutely aware of time virtually standing still while the rest of the world swirled outside of my bubble. Sabbath was more than a day, it was an aura. There were sights, sounds, and smells associated with this sacred time. It was what Jewish scholar Abraham Joshua Heschel called “a palace in time.” I can understand how some are attracted to Sabbath practices.

But I knew the work involved in preparing to rest. And from experience, I knew a weekly day of rest would not eliminate busyness, workaholism, or a restless heart. The cure for those things was found in resting in Jesus. What could be sweeter than having “a palace in time” every week? Living in that palace full time. That’s what rest in Jesus is about. For me, it wasn’t about a day anymore. It was about letting go of the shadow to experience the reality. Jesus was the oasis of rest in spite of the relentless madness happening around me.

What Rest Really Means

No matter who you are, you will experience a heavy burden and weary soul. Whether it’s a financial burden, racial or religious oppression, failing health or a chronically ailing body, or all of the above at the same time, struggle will call your number. It is precisely in the midst of our weariness that Jesus offers us his yoke—the opportunity to be tethered to him.

“Rest in eternity will be freedom from suffering and freedom from struggle. Rest in this life may not always be that,” Blomberg says. “In fact, it might not often be that, but rather a sense of God's presence and guidance and support and empowerment and wisdom, even as all Hades breaks loose around here.”

When we rest in him, we don’t have to protect our reputation as a “good person” or pretend to have our act together. True rest births humility and a posture of openness, growth, and grace. In resting, we refuse to believe the lie that he is withholding from you—a child, a promotion, a cure—because of something you did in the past. You refuse to believe that your troubles were a result of not praying enough in the right way.

For me, Sabbath-like rest now means operating out of the sense that I am accepted and forgiven. It is confidence in God’s love and protection and guidance. This type of security cannot be conjured up or manufactured by doing. It is a gift—a gift that I many times have to be reminded that I possess, but a gift nonetheless.

Believers in Jesus, whether or not you honor a holy day, must define Sabbath primarily as resting in Jesus. Anyone can take a day off. We have the privilege of experiencing the incarnation of Sabbath. Let’s not miss it.

Delina Pryce McPhaull is an editor and freelance writer living in rural Texas with her husband, kids, and chickens. Connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, or her blog.

Tags:
Sabbath|Theology
October
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Read These Next
Christianity Today
Giving Sabbath a Rest
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top