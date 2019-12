Why our editor in chief spoke out against Trump, and why the conversation must continue.

Christian tradition finds meaning in each of these mysterious monikers.

Mary’s preeminent example as a Christ follower neither began or ended at Christmas.

Pew Research Center finds more mentions of praise in black churches’ messages and more mentions of sin in evangelicals’.

The complete CT archives are now avaialble in digital format, including individual articles and full-color PDFs of each issue. Explore by topic, year, or see our editors’ picks.

Unlock This Article for a Friend

To unlock this article for your friends, use any of the social share buttons on our site, or simply copy the link below.