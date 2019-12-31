In the 2010s, evangelicals witnessed theological controversy, the fall of influential leaders, and the deaths of powerhouse theologians and pastors. Yet in the midst of the tragedies, the church sought justice and fought for theological orthodoxy. These are headlines that you, our readers, clicked on the most throughout the past decade, in reverse order from less to more popular.
For a limited time, you can explore our full 63+ years of digital archives for free!
The complete CT archives are now available in digital format, including individual articles and full-color PDFs of each issue. Explore by topic, year, or see our editors’ picks.
Read These Next
- TrendingThe Flag in the Whirlwind: An Update from CT’s PresidentWhy our editor in chief spoke out against Trump, and why the conversation must continue.
- From the MagazineWhen Restoration HurtsChristian counselors grapple with how to encourage reconciliation while protecting victims.
- Editor's PickThe Most Life-Changing New Year’s Resolution Won’t Come EasyJesus warned his disciples that following him would cost them.