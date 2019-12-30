Grace glimmered through the darkness of 2019’s news headlines. Christianity Today’s most-read news pieces last year included high-profile tragedies and harrassment allegations, but also reporting on a theologian’s changed stance on divorce and a new model of child sponsorship. Here are CT’s top news headlines of 2019, listed from least to most popular.
For a limited time, you can explore our full 63+ years of digital archives for free!
The complete CT archives are now available in digital format, including individual articles and full-color PDFs of each issue. Explore by topic, year, or see our editors’ picks.
Read These Next
- TrendingTrump Should Be Removed from OfficeIt’s time to say what we said 20 years ago when a president’s character was revealed for what it was.
- From the MagazineJesus Cares About Your Conspiracy TheoryBy understanding the world of Scripture, we can understand how to approach conspiracies today.
- RelatedChristianity Today’s Top 20 Articles of 2019How a gay atheist teenager found Jesus, how a Southern Baptist Bible teacher is shaking up her denomination, and why our editor in chief spoke out against Trump.
- Editor's PickA Scrappy Network of Christians Welcomes Congolese Asylum SeekersWhile Congolese asylum-seekers make a desperate journey north, a scrappy network of Christians answers the call to help.