Grace glimmered through the darkness of 2019’s news headlines. Christianity Today’s most-read news pieces last year included high-profile tragedies and harrassment allegations, but also reporting on a theologian’s changed stance on divorce and a new model of child sponsorship. Here are CT’s top news headlines of 2019, listed from least to most popular.

Embedded Article:163398

Embedded Article:163463

Embedded Article:163345

Embedded Article:161145

Embedded Article:160393

Embedded Article:162826

Embedded Article:161111

Embedded Article:162686

Embedded Article:158983

Embedded Article:160707

Embedded Article:163163

Embedded Article:160443

Embedded Article:163282

Embedded Article:162702

Embedded Article:158997

Embedded Article:160479

Embedded Article:162791

Embedded Article:159102

Embedded Article:160709