Our 15 Most-Read Book Reviews of 2018

Read our most-read book reviews of 2018, ranked in reverse order of which ones our online readers read most.
- The Religious Conflict at the Heart of Our Culture WarsHow theological differences over sex have fueled some of the bitterest political fights of the past century and more.
- The Strange Journey of Christian Rock and RollRandall Stephens’s history pays attention to political and cultural flash points—without losing focus on the music itself.
- Stephen King Wrestles with the DivineThe horror writer is no fan of organized religion, but his stories don’t shy away from belief in things unseen.
- Myers-Briggs and Other Mirrors for the SoulA new history of the ubiquitous personality test sheds light on what it can and can’t deliver.
- Jack Deere Went Through Hell to Come to FaithThe theologian’s memoir is refreshingly raw about the wounds he’s suffered—and the wounds he’s inflicted.
- The ‘Bad Girls’ of the Bible Deserve a Fresh LookWomen dismissed as “prostitutes” and “adulteresses” were often models of righteousness and faith.
- Kate Bowler: I Reject the Prosperity Gospel but I Still Crave What It PromisesHow terminal cancer gave a young historian greater sympathy with those seeking after “health and wealth.”
- Let’s Quit the Tug-of-War over Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s LegacyHow the German martyr’s example has been used—and abused—in American public discourse.
- Dolly Parton: A Seeker and a Poor Sinful CreatureThere’s more to the singer’s faith than sunshine and blessings.
- What Transgender People Need from Conservative ChristiansWe’ll never reach them with biblical truth without first understanding their experiences.
- Fear, Power, Nostalgia, and the 81 PercentAn evangelical historian searches for the roots of Trump-friendly evangelicalism.
- Report: So-Called Christians Have Sense of HumorThe Babylon Bee lampoons evangelical culture and teaches us to lighten up, already.
- Embracing Our Transgender Neighbors on God’s TermsWe should seek their well-being—but also prepare for strong disagreement on what that entails.
- What We Lose When Hymnbooks DisappearTangible objects of faith play an essential role in binding a community of believers together.
- Mr. Rogers Had a Dangerous SideUnderneath the gentle smile and neighborly manner, he was driven by anger at the way the world treated children.