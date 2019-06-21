Nominate a Book for the 2020 Christianity Today Book Awards

Dear Publisher,

Each year, Christianity Today honors a set of outstanding books encompassing a variety of subjects and genres. The CT Book Awards, along with our “Beautiful Orthodoxy” Book of the Year, will be announced in December at christianitytoday.com. They also will be featured prominently in the January/February 2020 issue of CT and promoted in several CT newsletters. (In addition, readers will have the opportunity to participate in a marketing promotion organized by CT’s marketing team, complete with site banners and paid Facebook promotion.)

Awards Categories:

Apologetics/Evangelism Biblical Studies Children & Youth Christian Living/Discipleship The Church/Pastoral Leadership Culture and the Arts Fiction History/Biography Missions/The Global Church Politics and Public Life Spiritual Formation Theology/Ethics CT Women* The “Beautiful Orthodoxy” Book of the Year**

*Learn more about CT Women at https://www.christianitytoday.com/women/.

**Beautiful Orthodoxy is the core philosophy guiding CT’s ministry. It describes a mission, across all our publications, to proclaim the truth, beauty, and goodness of the gospel in a gracious, non-antagonistic tone. Learn more about the cause of Beautiful Orthodoxy from CT editor Mark Galli, in this essay and this interview .

CT Women and Beautiful Orthodoxy are special add-on categories. Books nominated in these categories must have first been nominated in one of the other main categories. (They will be eligible to win more than once.) The add-on fee is $15 for either CT Women or Beautiful Orthodoxy, or $30 for both.

What and How to Submit:

To be eligible for nomination, a book must be published between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019. We are looking for scholarly and popular-level works, and everything in between. A diverse panel of scholars, pastors, and other informed readers will evaluate the books. Publishers wishing to nominate books for the awards should:

1) Fill out and submit a nomination form, identifying the category for which the book is nominated. Please download the attached nomination form to your computer. After filling out the form in Adobe Reader, save the file and email it as an attachment to bcuster@christianitytoday.com. Please also print out a copy to send along with your check.

2) Send a copy of each nominated book (galley copies are welcome if the book has not yet been published by the submission deadline). You may submit as many titles in each category as you wish, at $30.00 per category. A book may be nominated in more than one category. Titles entered in multiple categories are eligible to win multiple awards. You cannot submit titles more than one year in a row.

3) Include one entry fee per nomination, along with a copy of the submission form.

4) There will be no refunds for your entries, so please be sure your submissions were published between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019.

Cost:

Please enclose an entry fee of $30.00 for each title submitted in each category, with an additional $15.00 add-on for the CT Women or Beautiful Orthodoxy category. Please include the check when you send the books. The check should be made payable to: Christianity Today Book Awards.

Finalist Books:

If your book is chosen as one of the four finalists in any category, we will contact you and ask that you send a copy of the book directly to our four (or five) judges in that category. We will provide their mailing addresses.

Deadline:

The deadline for submitting nominations is Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Send nomination form, book(s), and entry fee to:

Becky Custer

Christianity Today Book Awards

465 Gundersen Drive

Carol Stream, IL 60188

Thank you!