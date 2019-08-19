Explore

Trending

Reviews

|

Book Review

Why Christians Have a Knack for Boundary-Crossing Friendships

Throughout history, believers have taken risks of love for the sake of the kingdom.
Why Christians Have a Knack for Boundary-Crossing Friendships
Image: Hinterhaus Productions / Getty
Faithful Friendships: Embracing Diversity in Christian Community
Our Rating
4 Stars - Excellent
Book Title
Faithful Friendships: Embracing Diversity in Christian Community
Author
Publisher
Eerdmans
Release Date
September 12, 2019
Pages
176
Price
$19.00
Buy Faithful Friendships: Embracing Diversity in Christian Community from Amazon

Friend has become a spongy concept in the span of my lifetime. Supposedly, I become a “friend” of public radio, the library, or the animal shelter by making a donation. “Friend” me on social media and you gain access to a carefully curated (hence mostly phony) account of my life, all in exchange for becoming a potential target for my next book launch or multilevel marketing effort. My kids are encouraged to refer to every other student at school as their “friend,” including the ones they never meet.

But I had never considered that “friend” could refer to a co-conspirator in a subversive act of faith that defies racial, cultural, and political powers to testify to the kingdom of God. Not, at least, until I read Dana Robert’s Faithful Friendships: Embracing Diversity in Christian Community.

Robert, an expert on global Christianity, makes a more measured claim. “Christians,” she argues, “have the responsibility to make friends across divisions that can separate us from one another.” She insists that cultivating these friendships is “an ethical and spiritual imperative.” These risk-taking “faithful friendships” are mustard seeds of hope that may have generational, regional, and even global impact. But whether they change the world or not is beside the point. The point is, boundary-crossing friendships are part of the Christian calling. “When followers of Jesus Christ retreat from the personal responsibility to create diverse and loving communities,” Robert claims, “they betray the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Robert begins by showing how Jesus “befriends those who follow him” in the Gospel of John. ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Faith and PracticeFriendshipGlobal ChurchHistoryInternationalJesusReconciliation
From Issue:
September 2019, Vol. 63, No. 7, Pg 76, "Taking Risks of Outrageous Love"
Browse All Book Reviews By:
July/August
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
More from this IssueRead This Issue
This article is from the September 2019 issue.
Subscribe
Read These Next
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
close