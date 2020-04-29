Ceci est une série d’articles de CT, traduits en français, sur le Coronavirus et le rôle de l’Église pour faire face à ce défi:

Que pensez-vous de la qualité de ces traductions? Souhaiteriez-vous que CT en propose davantage? Seriez-vous intéressé d'améliorer leur qualité et leur nombre? Veuillez faire vos remarques ici.

Les autres articles traduits sont:

Article continues below
Free Newsletters
Get the best from CT editors, delivered straight to your inbox!
More Newsletters
Tags:
Church | Coronavirus | France | International | Pastors | Prayer
Posted: 
April 29, 2020