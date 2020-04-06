What difference does it make that Jesus died upon the cross? That he rose again? You may be quick to answer—for we know these answers well and they are dear to us. Jesus paid the price for our sin. He dealt a victory blow to death. He made the way for eternal life. But what difference does the Cross make in our actual daily lives—in our relationships or our work or our inner thoughts?

The Cross changed everything on a cosmic scale, and it is also continually changing everything for each of us on a personal scale. The Cross shapes us, inviting and enabling us to become more like Christ. Below are the articles featured in “The Cross,” CT’s special issue for Lent, Holy Week, and the Easter season. In these articles, we explore not only what the Cross and the Resurrection have to say theologically but also how they transform our here-and-now reality.