For many of the Christians the church remembers and admires, sickness has had a profound role in shaping their shape. Some, like Charles Spurgeon and Martin Luther, personally struggled with chronic illness and pain. Others, like Mother Teresa and Florence Nightingale, responded in bold ways to the call they felt on their lives to attend to the needs of the suffering.

Over the years, Christianity Today has published a number of pieces detailing the ways that plagues, disease, and physical discomfoert affected the faith of believers. Articles are arranged in order of date they were published, from oldest to newest.