For many of the Christians the church remembers and admires, sickness has had a profound role in shaping their shape. Some, like Charles Spurgeon and Martin Luther, personally struggled with chronic illness and pain. Others, like Mother Teresa and Florence Nightingale, responded in bold ways to the call they felt on their lives to attend to the needs of the suffering.
Over the years, Christianity Today has published a number of pieces detailing the ways that plagues, disease, and physical discomfoert affected the faith of believers. Articles are arranged in order of date they were published, from oldest to newest.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 60+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Read These Next
- TrendingThe CARES Act & Your Church Staff: What You Need to Know & 4 Steps to Take NowThe new stimulus bill includes churches and has implication for church staff. Please learn more before making any staff decisions.
- From the MagazineBefore Christ Rose, He Was DeadThe truth of Holy Saturday is that God is with us, even in our mortality.
- RelatedThis Is Not The Crisis, But It Is Just A Few Weeks AwayIt is time to move from focusing on the current challenge of doing church and turn to the crisis weeks away from our communities.
- Editor's PickCoronavirus Searches Lead Millions to Hear About JesusTens of thousands have clicked to pray for salvation since the outbreak. Is the increase temporary or a harbinger of greater gospel witness online?