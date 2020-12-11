Read These Next
- TrendingRZIM Confirms Ravi Zacharias’s Sexual MisconductFull report from outside investigation to be released in January.
- From the MagazineI Was Filming a Dangerous Action Scene When I Gave My Life to ChristHow a film and television stuntman met the Lord in the air.
- RelatedI Grew Up a Fervent Evangelist for Islam. Now I’m Living Out the Book of Acts.How an encounter with Christian missionaries made me into a missionary myself.
- Editor's Pick10 Fresh Ways to Read Your Bible in 2021The need to engrave Scripture on our hearts feels all the more urgent this year.