Browse our lists of 2020’s top articles, book reviews, podcasts, obituaries, and testimonies—as well as CT’s top stories about the global church, good news, pastors, COVID-19, and more—via the collections at right [on desktops] or below [on mobile].

Also for our bilingual readers, from CT Global’s 350 translations this year, see our most-read articles in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Indonesian, Korean, and Catalan.

Finally, a report on this year’s Top 10 discoveries in biblical archaeology.