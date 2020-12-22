From the state of marriage in the church to the global response to COVID-19 to a biblical theology of law enforcement, our print cover stories tackled this year’s headlines with deeper Christian analysis. Here are CT’s eight top cover stories or story packages from 2020, ranked in reverse order of online popularity.

8. October

7. March

6. May/June

5. April

4. November

3. January/February

2. September

1. July/August

To read more, check out our most popular cover stories from 2019.