Anil’s life took a sudden turn after his mother was miraculously healed following a woman’s simple prayer to Jesus. In this episode of God Pops Up, follow Anil’s journey to learn more about the man, he is convinced, saved his mother.
After watching this episode of God Pops Up, read more about Apilang Apum’s call to Christ in a remote corner of India.
Through God Pops Up, Christianity Today brings stories to you from some of the world’s most dangerous locations. We tell of people risking their lives in hard places to share the Good News. While we have confirmed these stories’ accuracy, unlike most of our journalism, we cannot cite sources, show photos, or name names. God Pops Up tells true stories through animation to encourage the global church while protecting these heroes.
To nominate a story, or to underwrite a story that shows how God Pops Up, email godpopsup@christianitytoday.com.
Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.
