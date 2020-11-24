This strategic work in Southeast Asia faces continued pressure from the government and yet it continues to spread. Drawing on new technologies, the leaders have equipped hundreds of “hubs” across their region. In some places, they have brought the Gospel to tribes who have never heard. They’ve even translated the Bible, for the first time, into the language of some of these people. Their video ministry is even reaching untold numbers of deaf people, helping them learn sign language, and the language of God’s love. For security reasons, we don’t divulge the identity of these brothers and sisters.

After watching this episode of God Pops Up, read the story of missionaries in the mountains of Papua, who face life and death in “The Land of the Clouds.”

Through God Pops Up, Christianity Today brings stories to you from some of the world’s most dangerous locations. We tell of people risking their lives in hard places to share the Good News. While we have confirmed these stories’ accuracy, unlike most of our journalism, we cannot cite sources, show photos, or name names. God Pops Up tells true stories through animation to encourage the global church while protecting these heroes.

If God leads, you can give a tax-deductible gift to any of these causes by giving through the National Christian Foundation (NCF). NCF will anonymously pass your gift to the cause you’ve chosen.

To nominate a story, or to underwrite a story that shows how God Pops Up, email godpopsup@christianitytoday.com.

