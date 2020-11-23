Majority World Theology: Christian Doctrine in Global Context

Edited by Gene L. Green, Stephen T. Pardue, and K. K. Yeo (IVP Academic)

The growth of Christianity around the globe tends to have an enlivening effect on Christian thought and practice, as different people and cultures develop fresh insights on the faith. The essays compiled in Majority World Theology resulted from six annual gatherings convened by the editors, which featured dozens of theologians, Bible scholars, and pastors from across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. As the editors remark in their preface, “the churches in these dynamic regions have been cultivating the Christian faith in new soil, [and] the Spirit has blessed their work and allowed it to bear good fruit that the rest of the church should be eager to enjoy.”

Songs of the Lisu Hills: Practicing Christianity in Southwest China

Aminta Arrington (Penn State University Press)

A little over a century ago, the China Inland Mission evangelized the Lisu people of Southwest China. Christianity flourished among them at first, but waves of war and government repression nearly stamped it out. In Songs of the Lisu Hills, John Brown University scholar Aminta Arrington explores Lisu efforts to revive their faith in the decades following Mao’s Cultural Revolution. Arrington spent months living among Lisu communities and participating in their daily rhythms of work and worship, observing the intensely embodied shape of their close-knit religious life.

Imprisoned with ISIS: Faith in the Face of Evil

Petr Jasek with Rebecca George (Salem Books)

Petr Jasek awoke in a panic one night after dreaming he had been thrown in prison. Within a few years, that dream would come to feel like an eerie premonition. On assignment with The Voice of the Martyrs to minister to persecuted Christians in Sudan, Jasek was set to fly home to his native Czech Republic when Sudanese authorities seized him. Charged with various forms of subversion and treachery, he was sentenced to life in prison, where he remained for over a year in the company of Islamic State fighters. In his memoir, Imprisoned with ISIS, Jasek recounts how God sustained his faith and courage throughout the ordeal.

