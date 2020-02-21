In honor of Black History Month, we remember and celebrate the powerful work of God in and through the lives of influential African Americans. From enslaved Christians and abolitionists through the Jim Crow era to civil rights figures, the believers featured in thse articles served as leaders in the church and powerfully impacted society.
In addition to the 20 articles below, you can also read our pieces examining important events in African American Christianity prior to the Civil War, the theology conveyed in spirituals, the dark history of lynching in America, and the impact of the Great Migration on worship music. Finally, you can read “God’s Place in Black History” which discusses how lessons from the past can impact the church today.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 60+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Read These Next
- TrendingWillow Creek and Harvest Struggle to Move OnThe departures of Bill Hybels and James MacDonald leave churches waiting for new leadership and hoping to rebuild trust.
- From the MagazineTwelve Christian Women in Science You Should KnowFrom studying dinosaur bones to creating digital assistants, these women see research as their calling.
- RelatedChristianity’s Influence on World History Is Real but Easily OverstatedDid the teachings of Jesus launch a sweeping revolution in human consciousness? Maybe, but we need better evidence.
- Editor's PickThe New Face of Medical MissionsThe missionary physicians of the 21st century will be Africans—and US missions agencies couldn’t be happier.