Evangelicals align against Evo Morales
Evangelical leaders say it was spiritual warfare that ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales, who stepped down in October amid protests against electoral fraud. The Secretary General of the Spanish Evangelical Alliance said prayer woke the country up, pointing to Luis Fernando Camacho, a leading opposition activist who posted a picture of himself with a Bible in the presidential palace. “Our fight is not with weapons,” Camacho wrote. “I go with my faith and my hope, with a Bible in my right hand and his resignation letter in my left hand.” Critics have called it a coup. The National Association of Evangelicals of Bolivia is asking for continued prayer.
Televangelist named to White House position
Paula White, a televangelist associated with the prosperity gospel, has been named to an official position at the White House, joining the Faith and Opportunity Initiative in the Office of Public Liaison. White has become one of Donald Trump’s go-to spiritual advisers since she joined his election campaign in 2016. At Trump’s announcement that he would seek a second term in 2020, White prayed against “every demonic network who has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump.” Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama established faith outreach offices early in their presidencies, but Trump has not done so, until now.
Sudan government plans to return seized church property
Sudan’s minister of religious affairs said property stolen from Christians will eventually be returned through the courts. The minister, Nasr al-Din Mufreh, criticized former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted last April, for “very bad practices,” ...1
For a limited time, you can explore our full 63+ years of digital archives for free!
The complete CT archives are now available in digital format, including individual articles and full-color PDFs of each issue. Explore by topic, year, or see our editors’ picks.
More from this Issue
Read These Next
- TrendingTrump Should Be Removed from OfficeIt’s time to say what we said 20 years ago when a president’s character was revealed for what it was.
- From the MagazineJesus Cares About Your Conspiracy TheoryBy understanding the world of Scripture, we can understand how to approach conspiracies today.
- Editor's PickA Scrappy Network of Christians Welcomes Congolese Asylum SeekersWhile Congolese asylum-seekers make a desperate journey north, a scrappy network of Christians answers the call to help.
Gleanings: Jan/Feb 2020
This slideshow is only available for subscribers.
Please log in or subscribe to view the slideshow.