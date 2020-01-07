Why believers shouldn’t throw it away out of embarrassment.

Declining fertility rates and environmental crisis challenge our understandings of family, stewardship, and being a good neighbor.

It’s time to say what we said 20 years ago when a president’s character was revealed for what it was.

Here are our most popular book reviews of 2019, ranked in reverse order of what our online audience read most.

We read about waging a smarter war on porn, Richard Mouw wrestling with evangelicalism, and Why secular substitutes for religion will always leave us exhausted and unhappy.

