Here are our most popular book reviews of 2019, ranked in reverse order of what our online audience read most.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 60+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Already a subscriber? Log in
Read These Next
- TrendingTrump Should Be Removed from OfficeIt’s time to say what we said 20 years ago when a president’s character was revealed for what it was.
- From the MagazineAmericans Are Having Fewer Children. Evangelicals Are No Exception.Declining fertility rates and environmental crisis challenge our understandings of family, stewardship, and being a good neighbor.
- Editor's PickOld Testament Law Is a Gracious Invitation to Intimacy with GodWhy believers shouldn’t throw it away out of embarrassment.