Here are all of CT’s 2019 cover stories from our print issues, ranked in reverse order of which ones our online readers looked at most.

Embedded Article:158653
Embedded Article:160275
Embedded Article:158652
Embedded Article:161540
Embedded Article:163289
Embedded Article:160956
Embedded Article:161246
Embedded Article:158651
Embedded Article:160516
Embedded Article:163004
Embedded Article:162737
Embedded Article:160274
Embedded Article:158650
Embedded Article:162424

Check out our 2018 and 2017 cover story rankings, too.

Free Newsletters
Get the best from CT editors, delivered straight to your inbox!
More Newsletters
Tags:
None
Posted: 
January 3, 2020