A virologist reflects on being female and Christian in the sciences.

Is it faithful to flee an epidemic? German reformer’s reflection on the plague can guide Christians in China and everywhere the Wuhan virus has spread.

The Surgeon General's advice for churches: good hygiene, and it's time to "limit touching, especially hand-to-hand.”

Unlock This Article for a Friend

To unlock this article for your friends, use any of the social share buttons on our site, or simply copy the link below.