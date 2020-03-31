Church history is intertwined with plagues. Read about what healthcare looked like during the Roman Empire, how Christian communities responded to outbreaks like the Black Death by persecuting Jews, and how the modern church approached the AIDS crisis.

Tags:
Coronavirus | Disease | Disease Prevention | History | Medicine and Health
Posted: 
March 31, 2020