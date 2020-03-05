Here are CT’s latest articles on how churches around the world are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and how Christians can best be faithful in this season of coronavirus.
We also offer translations of our Martin Luther reflection—which a Singaporean Christian leader called “by far the most scripturally balanced article I have found on what the Christian’s response should be to the coronavirus”—in Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.
You can also download a free CT resource, A Concise Coronavirus Guide for Churches, as a PDF at morect.com/coronavirusguide.
