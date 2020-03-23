For the majority of us, our time in the foreseeable future will be spent at home or on a walk. For some of us, it will be a struggle to fill all this time, especially in an intentional way. “No doubt, technology will be a lifeline for both work and education. But we can choose the place of our screens and their boundaries. We must,” recently wrote Jedd Medefind for CT. “Otherwise, screen time will fill every crack and crevice of life, like jungle vines overtaking an ancient temple. If that happens, we’ll look back on this time as having been far less than it could have been.”

We hope these articles by writers ruminating on some of their favorite domestic hobbies and pastimes can offer some ideas and inspiration for those sheltering in place.