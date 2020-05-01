这是一系列CT文章集，这些文章已翻译成中文，内容涉及冠状病毒和教会对抗这挑战的角色：

您觉得这些翻译的质量如何？您想要CT做更多翻译吗？您有兴趣帮助我们提高翻译质量和数量吗？在这里分享您的评论。

Church | Coronavirus | International | Medicine and Health | Prayer
May 1, 2020