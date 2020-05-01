這是一系列CT文章集，這些文章已翻譯成中文，內容涉及冠狀病毒和教會對抗這挑戰的角色：

您覺得這些翻譯的質量如何？您想要CT做更多翻譯嗎？您有興趣幫助我們提高翻譯質量和數量嗎？在這里分享您的評論。

Article continues below
Free Newsletters
Get the best from CT editors, delivered straight to your inbox!
More Newsletters
Tags:
China | Church | Coronavirus | International | Medicine and Health | Prayer
Posted: 
May 1, 2020