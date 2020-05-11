Dear Publisher,
Each year, Christianity Today honors a set of outstanding books encompassing a variety of subjects and genres. The CT Book Awards, along with our “Beautiful Orthodoxy” Book of the Year, will be announced in December at christianitytoday.com. They also will be featured prominently in the January/February 2021 issue of CT and promoted in several CT newsletters. (In addition, publishers will have the opportunity to participate in a marketing promotion organized by CT’s marketing team, complete with site banners and paid Facebook promotion.)
Awards Categories:
1. Apologetics/Evangelism
2. Biblical Studies
3. Children and Youth
4. Christian Living/Discipleship
5. The Church/Pastoral Leadership
6. Culture and the Arts
7. Fiction
8. History/Biography
9. Missions/The Global Church
10. Politics and Public Life
11. Spiritual Formation
12. Theology/Ethics
13. CT Women*
14. The Beautiful Orthodoxy Book of the Year**
*Learn more about CT Women.
**Beautiful Orthodoxy is the core philosophy guiding CT’s ministry. It describes a mission, across all our publications, to proclaim the truth, beauty, and goodness of the gospel in a gracious, non-antagonistic tone. Learn more about the cause of Beautiful Orthodoxy from former CT editor Mark Galli, in this essay and this interview .
Nominations:
To be eligible for nomination, a book must be published between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. We are looking for scholarly and popular-level works, and everything in between. A diverse panel of scholars, pastors, and other informed readers will evaluate the books.
Publishers can nominate as many books as they wish, and each nominee can be submitted in multiple categories. To enter your nominations, you will fill out and submit a nomination form, listing each book you are nominating and the categories for whey they are nominated. You will also find information on entry fees and how to pay them, either by check or credit card. There is a $40 entry fee for each title submitted in each category. There are no refunds, so please make sure your nominations were published between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020.
(Note: CT Women and Beautiful Orthodoxy are special add-on categories. Books nominated in these categories must have first been nominated in one of the other main categories. They will be eligible to win more than once. The add-on fee is $20 for either CT Women or Beautiful Orthodoxy, or $40 for both.)
To submit the nomination form, please download it to your computer. After filling it out in Adobe Reader, hit the “Submit” button or save the file and email it as an attachment. If paying by check, please include a copy of your nomination form with the check.
As for the books themselves: In light of the current pandemic and the constraints it imposes, we are asking that publishers email PDF versions of books they wish to nominate, rather than mailing physical copies to Christianity Today.
Finalist Books:
If your book is chosen as one of the four finalists in any category, we will contact you and ask that you send a copy of the book directly to the four (or five) judges assigned to that category. Depending on certain pandemic-related factors, we might ask you to send physical copies or PDF versions. In either case, we will provide the pertinent email or mailing addresses for each judge.
Deadline:
The deadline for submitting nominations is Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Thank you!
-Christianity Today editors
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 60+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Read These Next
- TrendingOn Christians Spreading Corona Conspiracies: Gullibility is not a Spiritual GiftAs followers of Jesus, we are people of the truth. Falling for (and spreading) conspiracy theories does not honor the Lord, but it does cause people to question our judgment.
- From the MagazineRising Above the Streaming WarsFaith-driven streaming services can’t compete with the ever-growing number of entertainment giants flooding into homes. Maybe they don’t have to.
- RelatedChristianity Today’s 2020 Book AwardsOur picks for the books most likely to shape evangelical life, thought, and culture.
- Editor's PickShepherding in Life’s ParenthesesI found holy purpose in the interruptions to my work.