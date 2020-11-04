The transcript will be available on Wednesday afternoon.
Who will be the president of the United States for the next four years? Right now, we don’t know. Joe Biden currently holds 238 electoral votes to President Trump’s 213. But, as of Wednesday afternoon, ballots are still being counted in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia and the final decision may take days to decide. Among white evangelical and born-again Christians, Trump earned 78 percent of the vote, according to the first 110,000 voters surveyed by the Associated Press for its VoteCast poll. Preliminary estimates from the National Election Pool put it a little lower, at 76 percent.
This week on Quick to Listen, we wanted to discuss the election with those who have been following this race closely. Here’s senior news editor Kate Shellnutt, news editor Daniel Silliman, and researcher Ryan Burge joining global media manager Morgan Lee and editorial director Ted Olsen.
