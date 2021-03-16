Palm Sunday | Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Dome | Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditional site of Christ’s burial and resurrection

Confession Booth | Church of All Nations in Gethsemane, Roman Catholic basilica that houses what is said to be the stone where Jesus prayed before his arrest

Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Good Friday | Onlookers at the Via Dolorosa processional route

Stone of Anointing | Traditional location where Christ’s body was laid after the Crucifixion, housed at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Holy Fire Ceremony | Orthodox tradition of passing the "miraculous" flame in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Pilgrims near the Aedicule at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Jordan River Baptism | Qasr al-Yahud, traditional location of Jesus' baptism