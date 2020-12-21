The Emotional Brain: The Mysterious Underpinnings of Emotional Life
Joseph LeDoux
Whatever else emotion is, it involves neurons and chemicals. Any adequate understanding of human emotions must grasp the basics of how our nervous system works. Neuroscientist Joseph LeDoux lays bare the biological underpinnings of our feelings, clarifying the role played by brain processes and memory.
Finding Quiet: My Story of Overcoming Anxiety and the Practices that Brought Peace
J. P. Moreland
Moreland draws from personal experience and professional expertise to share ideas and practices that help in the battle with anxiety. He is especially helpful in rebutting the idea that our emotions come from our soul and not from our holistically embodied self. This short book is rich with insight and practical wisdom for sufferers.
The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog: What Traumatized Children Can Teach Us About Loss, Love, and Healing
Bruce D. Perry and Maia Szalavitz
Too often, Christians fail to grasp the generational legacy of attentive parenting as it bears on a child’s emotional well-being. Working with journalist Maia Szalavitz, psychiatrist Bruce Perry draws on his clinical experience to tell heartbreaking but hopeful stories of the emotional toll of neglect on children. The problems caused by neglect are complicated, but helping often involves simple acts of loving attention.
Till We Have Faces: A Myth Retold
C. S. Lewis
In Till We Have Faces, Lewis retells the myth of Cupid and Psyche, but with a twist. The book shows how self-deception can lurk near the core of our most-cherished feelings. Psyche’s sister Orual wears a veil that symbolizes her projected self-image; when the veil is removed, so is the depth of her ugly self-obsession. Lewis ...1
Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 60+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
More from this Issue
Read These Next
- TrendingFailed Trump Prophecies Offer a Lesson in HumilityInstead of persecuting prophets who have apologized, we might do better to join them.español한국어
- From the MagazineWhen A Word Is Worth A Thousand Complaints (and When It Isn’t)Bible translation is about more than just technical accuracy.
- Related3 Bioethical Questions About COVID-19 VaccinesAfter considering new mRNA technology, Christian experts are in favor.
- Editor's PickIn the GameStop Frenzy, What If We’re All the 1 Percent?Jesus’ economic justice doesn’t mean beating the rich at their own game.