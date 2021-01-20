On this week’s episode of Adopting Hope, Sasha and Joyce welcome Dr. Russell Moore. Dr. Moore is the president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the public-policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.He and his wife, Maria, have five boys—two of whom joined their family through adoption. Dr. Moore also authored, among several other books, Adopted for Life The Priority of Adoption for Christian Families and Churches.
Listen in as Dr. Moore tells their story of adopting two boys from Russia. He shares many of the peaks and valleys his family has traveled, and speaks to some of the particular temptations and struggles adoptive parents may face. And he encourages parents who are in the throes of raising teenagers—particularly adopted teenagers wrestling with questions of identity.
Adopting Hope is a production of Christianity Today.
Produced by Mike Cosper, Joyce Koo Dalrymple, and Sasha Parker
Edited and mixed by Alex Carter
Theme song “We’ve Got This Hope” by Ellie Holcomb1
