As Christians, we're called to help bring hope, healing, and beauty to a broken world. But our vision for what's possible is often overwhelmed by the suffering, division, and injustices in our society. Join recording artist Sho Baraka, poet and artist Morgan Harper Nichols, and other Christian creatives as they lead us in a thoughtful reconsideration of the redemptive power of the Christian imagination.
Join us for this free webinar on Thursday, June 24 at 1:00 pm CDT.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 65+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
Already a subscriber? Log in
Read These Next
- TrendingHobby Lobby Sues Oxford Professor for $7 MillionAncient papyri with gospel texts were allegedly stolen.
- From the MagazineReading God’s Word like a Poem, Not an Instruction ManualThe Bible teaches us, says Matthew Mullins, but its method of teaching always entails more than information and guidance.
- RelatedMakoto Fujimura Sings with God, Carries His Cross, and Awaits the New CreationIn a new book, the renowned Christian artist gathers a lifetime of insights on faith and creativity.
- Editor's PickYouth Pastors and Parents Cross Wires on the Core Purpose of ChurchSociologist Christian Smith says most American moms and dads see the Body as nothing more than a resource center for their kids.