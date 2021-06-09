As Christians, we're called to help bring hope, healing, and beauty to a broken world. But our vision for what's possible is often overwhelmed by the suffering, division, and injustices in our society. Join recording artist Sho Baraka, poet and artist Morgan Harper Nichols, and other Christian creatives as they lead us in a thoughtful reconsideration of the redemptive power of the Christian imagination.

Join us for this free webinar on Thursday, June 24 at 1:00 pm CDT.

Register Now!