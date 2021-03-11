CT asked Christian leaders who knew Luis Palau about his theological impact on the evangelical world, what set him apart from his peers, and meaningful conversations they shared with the beloved evangelist:

Lee Strobel, apologetics author and speaker:

Luis Palau was my friend and hero. I marveled at his authenticity, his passion for the gospel, his fidelity to Scripture, and his warm and encouraging personality.

I recently interviewed him for a book I’m writing. We talked about heaven. Frankly, he was ready—even anxious—to get there. He actually gave me his handwritten preaching notes for a sermon he had written about heaven—a treasure I will always cherish.

But his main concern was to make sure the gospel was clearly articulated in my book. He wanted the focus to be on Jesus, not on himself. That was very much like the Luis I have known for decades.

Seize every opportunity, he would urge me, to tell others about the hope they can find in Christ. I loved that about Luis! In fact, I loved everything about Luis—and I long to reunite with him someday in heaven.

Luis Bush, missions strategist, originator of 10/40 Window movement:

Luis Palau reminded the evangelical world that, at the core of what we believe, is the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life eternal. Luis elucidated the biblical truth that a committed Christian is called to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. He shared the conviction that “the heart of the king is in the hand of the Lord. Like rivers of water, he moves it whichever way he wishes” (Prov. 21:1).

One meaningful conversation I had with Palau took place in 1977 while completing my Master of Theology at Dallas Theological Seminary. He invited me to join him on his Welsh Crusade to reach out to rugby friends from my past school days in Great Britain. I took time out from my studies to visit with several old schoolboy friends. One of them, who had been the Welsh national under-18 rugby team captain, received Christ.

To God be the glory for the life and ministry of Luis Palau.

Norberto Saracco, director of Facultad Internacional de Educacion Teologica, Buenos Aires, Argentina:

A big part of Luis Palau’s legacy is unity. In 1977, Palau was invited to Buenos Aires by a group of church leaders. When Palau learned that the organizers had marginalized Pentecostals, Palau confronted them and preached from 1 John 3 where the writer reminds his readers that “Anyone who hates his brother is a murderer.” It was a harsh call to repentance.

In 1979, the organizers decided to have a similar event and reached out to Palau. While visiting nearby Uruguay, Palau asked for a meeting with Argentine pastors to respond to their invitation. There he told them, “I reject your invitation because you have not learned the lesson and you have once again left out the Pentecostals. I will never again have a campaign if the whole body of Christ is not there.”

The church in Argentina has a special debt of gratitude to Palau for his work to bring the church there together. For many years, the Luis Palau Association allowed its staff to make themself available to the work of unity. To this day, the president of Argentina’s evangelical alliance (ACIERA) shares his ministry with the Luis Palau Association, where he is also its director of festivals and Hispanic Ministries. This has strengthened ACIERA and helped it become one of the strongest and most developed alliances on the continent today.

Palau’s calls for unity also extended beyond fellow evangelicals. Remarkably, he evangelized in Latin America without ever preaching against the Catholic Church and was able to generate respectful and mutually appreciated relations with Catholic leaders on the continent, including the current Pope Francis. At times, this attitude caused problems with evangelicals who did not agree with his focus on dialogue. To his critics Palau used to say, “I have atheist friends and but I’m not an atheist; I have communist friends but I’m not a communist; I have Catholic friends and I’m not a Catholic.”

Article continues below

Howard Dahl, businessman and board member, Luis Palau Association:

It has been a privilege to watch Luis Palau up close for 30 years, including being a board member in recent years. I believe glorifying God means to make God look good by the way you live. I could write an essay on how Luis reflected each quality of the fruit of the Spirit. Luis was so loving, making you feel special while he gave you his full attention. He was one of the most joyous Christians I have ever met, with a singular sense of self-deprecating humor, a manifestation of humility.

I would like to focus on his kindness. Luke 6 says that our Father in heaven is kind to the wicked and the ungrateful. In our world ripped apart in so many ways, Luis won the hearts of so many, including a liberal gay mayor in his city of Portland. Any city that he went to for an event brought people together. I observed in one city an African American pastor stand up and point at Luis and say: “Before you came to our city, I had never prayed with a white pastor before. God has raised you up to bring people together.”

As I read John 17 and the prayer of Jesus for his followers to be one, so that the world might believe by seeing genuine, loving, unified believers, I put Luis at the top of my list of leaders who have been faithful to this task.

Francis Chan, preacher, author, and missionary:

I don’t think there was ever a time that I met with Luis and didn’t leave deeply encouraged. Many leaders are eager to share their opinions and accomplishments, but Luis was eager to bless.

I had the honor of serving alongside Luis on several occasions. While I was impressed by his graciousness and charisma on the stage, I was far more impacted by the kindness he exuded in everyday life. He was warm, which ought to be true of those filled with light but often is not the case. What I remember most was the way that he shared with our taxi driver on the way to our venue. I kept thinking, “He’s so likable and winsome.” The gospel flowed so naturally from his lips. It wasn’t forced or spoken out of obligation. I thank God for His grace upon Luis, that he could faithfully preach the gospel for so many years—on large platforms and taxi rides.

What set Luis apart was that he showed signs of being Spirit-filled: “And do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit, addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart, giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, submitting to one another out of reverence for Christ” (Ephesians 5:18–21, ESV).

The scriptures describe a Spirit-filled person as “singing and making melody to the Lord” in his heart and “giving thanks always and for everything.” I’ve always thought that a person who could live that out would be a person that would bring life to every situation.

This is what I will always remember of Luis: He was filled with the joy of the Lord. Sadly, we don’t see much of this from Christian leaders. The struggles in ministry tend to squeeze the life out of many ministers, but Luis maintained a joy that made him so likable.

Paul Pastor, author of Palau: A Life on Fire:

Luis's impact on the global evangelical movement is considerable. But in my opinion, one of his significant legacies has been his impact as a Bible teacher. His simple, memorable bible teachings, often heard daily over radio stations worldwide, will be remembered by many, especially in Latin America. This grounding in practical and positive messages from Scripture—and more, the feeling that the Bible was accessible for anyone—has had enormous impact on millions of listeners over the decades.

Article continues below

Evangelism—especially mass evangelism at the scale and pace in which Luis specialized—has a patchwork history. On the one hand, it has a remarkable tradition, including some of the great open-air preachers of history, and has been responsible for great social movements in recent centuries. But on the other hand, it is difficult to think of another ministry (until the rise of the “celebrity pastor”) so prone to gaudy glitz, “puff,” and in extreme cases, the full range of charlatanry and abuse of which religion is capable. In this world, Luis stood apart.

His lifestyle remained comfortable but with a monkishly simple streak in a small suburb of Portland, Oregon. His library was surprisingly wide-ranging, flowing from his belief that a teacher of the Bible should never stop learning. For all his fire and persistent stubborn streak, he had spent a lifetime building a team of genuine partners rather than yes-men. Few living preachers had more to boast of than he did. I venture that few were more terrified of such boasting.

Luis lived in genuine dread of being perceived as something that he was not. He was fully aware of the tendency to elevate preachers to superhuman status. Several times before we began, he started to back out of the memoir-writing process, concerned it would encourage hagiography. (His Latin fire would show: “Last thing the world needs is more stupid Palau!”) Eventually he was persuaded to go forward with the work because of the suggestion to make each chapter focus on some person who’d been instrumental in his journey: his parents, mentors, wife, children, teammates, friends.

What I came to love most about Luis was that he seemed to care so little about superficial perfection, and so much about what was happening inside a person. Once he had made the decision that I was to be trusted as a writer (he had learned to look with slight suspicion toward “the media”), he treated me as if we’d worked together for years.

He was honest about the blend of faith and doubt that was assailing him in his journey through terminal lung cancer. He was very clear that while preaching to crowds in the tens of thousands was not such a big deal, he felt butterflies every time he shared "the good news" with someone one on one. He was tender, weeping openly as we discussed memories of the past. In short, he was human, full of all the little beauties and shortcomings we all carry in various measures, and never did I see him try to hide that humanity. This example of raw and simple faith informed his work and teaching, and has become one of his great gifts to me.

Diane Comer, author and cofounder of Intentional Parents International:

I had the privilege of knowing Luis Palau as more than the world-famous evangelist he most certainly was. I knew him as a spiritual father, a wise counselor, an occasional mentor—and even more, as a man whose life patterned for me who and how I wanted to be.

The Luis I knew and now grieve was a humble man. A man who carried his confidence in God to such lengths that it permeated his entire being. Everything for Luis was about a world that needed Jesus. Yes, he was an evangelist to hundreds of thousands, even millions, yet he saw those crowds as real people.

Article continues below

I know, because when I was in my late twenties and Luis heard that I was losing my hearing, his compassion brought healing to my grief. How did he even remember me—the wife of his sometimes worship leader? Yet over years and decades his concern never wavered. He prayed for me. He cared.

His impact on my life—on the life of our entire family—is immeasurable. Luis showed us what it looked like to live every day wholly devoted to God’s calling with absolute, complete dedication. And maybe even more important, Luis showed us that faithfulness over a lifetime is, in the end, the best possible way to bring honor to the name of Jesus.

I grieve. We grieve. Our world has lost a Great One.

Rick McKinley, lead pastor of Imago Dei Community in Portland:

The first time I heard Luis, he was speaking at a chapel at Multnomah University in 1989. I was a very new Christian, less than a year into my faith, with a huge desire to see others come to know the Jesus that was changing my life. I was struggling, though. I had a dramatic conversion and was consumed with the drama of Jesus and his Kingdom as I read through the New Testament. The struggle I was having was acclimating to the church. It seemed that the dramatic encounter I had and had read about was … well, it was less than dramatic inside the church.

Then I heard Luis. I will never forget the message he preached from John 14: “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it” (John 14:12–14, NIV).

Luis passionately preached, “Dream big dreams, pray big prayers, and attempt great things.” Not only did he preach it, he believed it with every vibrating atom in his body. When Jesus said, “You will do even greater things than these because I am going to the Father,” most of us move right past it, but Luis took Jesus at his word. As I sat there, the drama that had captured my heart when Jesus saved me was rekindled by Luis that day. God used Luis to fan the flame of big faith and big dreams for our big God.

Ten years later my wife, Jeanne, and I were dreaming of planting a church in the heart of Portland. So in 2000, we prayed big and dreamed big and started Imago Dei Community. It was during this time that Luis and I became friends. Luis had such a heart for the local church and for pastors in particular. I’ll never forget the first time we met, I could tell he was a bit suspicious of me. Finally he just blurted out, “What kind of name is Imago Dei? I mean come on, Rick, give your church a proper name!” I still laugh thinking of that day. That was Luis. He said it like it was, and always full of love and grace. I think I passed his test that day and he became a major encouragement to me as a young church planter.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with Luis and encouraging local pastors, not only in Portland, but in other cities as well. One of the most incredible testimonies, in my opinion, is that in every city in America and throughout the world, local pastors have great trust, respect, and admiration for Luis Palau. After years of ministry, his integrity to the gospel and love for Jesus have created spiritual favor from local pastors around the globe in a way that we may never see again in our lifetimes. Luis was an encouragement to pastors, had appreciation for what they did, and honored the local church. Luis was not about Luis, he was about Christ and others.

Article continues below

After several years of preaching together, I marveled at Luis’ energy. Luis would always have 15 to 20 passages every time he spoke, and he spoke for over an hour! I remember thinking how, even all these years later, the passion that Luis had back in the chapel at Multnomah had only grown, and his love to inspire others with the truth of God’s word and message of the Gospel was an unquenchable flame that never seemed to dim.

Over three years ago when Luis was first diagnosed with cancer, many of us prayed that God would heal him. The doctors at the time had been talking in terms of months to live, not years. Our Lord gave Luis three more years to do what Jesus made him for: to share the message of our Savior’s love. I think of the people who have come to faith hearing Luis preach over these last few years. How God preserved his life that others might know the Lord. Luis didn’t waste much time during those last years, and he went about preaching as often as his body would allow him, and ministering to local pastors. It was no longer about doing ministry, Luis’s life was a ministry. He simply had to be himself, and people were blessed.

Perhaps the most impactful times we shared were times of prayer. Luis loved to pray and loved to be prayed for. He would say to me, “Rick, give me a good pastoral prayer! That’s what I need right now: Pray for me like a pastor!” It was beyond an honor to sit with him before the Father. To hear the honesty of this man who had lived a life worthy of the high calling of Christ, and yet he never acted superior or as if he had arrived. Luis would share real fears as he faced death, yet was determined to live by faith. He shared real sorrow as he thought of leaving his wife Pat, his sons and daughters and the grandkids. And he shared real humility as he thought of seeing the Lord face to face.

“Imagine, Rick, waking up every day never sinning again! Won’t that be wonderful to live in a world without sin!” Even after 80 plus years of life, Luis had a soft heart towards sin, and a tender gratefulness for the grace of Jesus.

As a pastor, when I think of Luis Palau, I am grateful for how he modeled to so many of us what it means to finish well. Today, most ministry leaders don’t finish well. It’s a harsh reality and one that we need to reckon with. For many of us, ministry can be an idol, and when we get older and need to release our ministries to others, we find we have lost our identity. Many leaders pick up some other idol and put it in the place ministry once sat. We might start out running well but never finish the race set before us. But Luis never quit. The ministry wasn’t an idol for him. Luis ran all the way to the tape. The reason I think he finished well is because Jesus was always the point of everything for Luis. The ministry was a means to an end, getting the gospel out to the world. Ministry was never an end to itself.

Luis finished well because Jesus was his goal. Even as we mourn the loss of Luis and celebrate his life, Luis has reached his goal, Christ Jesus crucified, risen and reigning! What I learned from Luis could fill several books, but perhaps this is the most important thing. If we’re going to finish well, the only ministry that counts is Jesus and what he is doing. We need to crucify our ministries and take up Jesus and his ministry. Jesus is the goal. He is the one we run after, the one we run to, and the one who will receive us into his presence when we have run across the finish line. I have no doubt that when Luis finished his last breath in the body, he heard, “Well done, Luis, my good and faithful servant!” Well done Luis! It’s been an honor to be your friend. Thanks for showing us how to run for the prize and finish well.