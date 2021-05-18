One year after George Floyd's death, Christianity Today invites Christian scholars, ministers, and activists to discuss the meaning of a transformative era in American society. How has it changed us, and where does the church go from here?

Panelists include: Cecilia Williams (president, Christian Community Development Association), Theon Hill (professor, Wheaton College), Noemi Vega Quinones (PhD student and InterVarsity director), Emmett G. Price (pastor and professor, Gordon-Conwell Seminary), Kimani Francois (MDiv student and host of Kiki’s Corner), and Troy Jackson (co-creator, Undivided.com).

