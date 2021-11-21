An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for.”
It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed, or other information.
The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by a gang after visiting an orphanage. The 400 Mawozo gang threatened to kill the 16 Americans and one taken if a $1 million ransom per person was not paid. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.
“We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation,” the mission organization said in its statement. “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord.”
